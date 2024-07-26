News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

NPP Volta defends Akufo-Addo's honorary degree amid NDC Volta youth criticism

NPP Volta On University Honary Makafui Kofi Woanya

Fri, 26 Jul 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

The NPP's Volta Regional Chairman, Makafui Kofi Woanya, has challenged the NDC to provide evidence for their criticisms of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Honorary Doctorate from UHAS.

The NDC youth accused the President of undermining the region's development and neglecting UHAS.

Woanya defended the award, citing the President’s achievements in science education and a $60 million investment from China for UHAS expansion.

He also emphasized the NPP’s strategic focus on infrastructure development as part of their election strategy.

Read full article

Source: classfmonline.com