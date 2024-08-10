NPP announces plan to abolish 10% VAT on betting under Bawumia

George Krobea Asante

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced plans to abolish the 10% Value-Added Tax (VAT) on betting if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia leads the next government.

Deputy National Communications Director George Krobea Asante explained that this move is intended to alleviate the economic burden on the youth and boost the economy.



The tax, introduced in 2023, sparked protests, as many young people see betting as a vital income source amid limited job opportunities.

The NPP believes eliminating this and other taxes will improve living standards and enhance economic growth.



Read full article