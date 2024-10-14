NPP appointees are behind galamsey, pollution of rivers – Small Scale Miners

Peprah also alleged that some illegal miners receive military protection

The Small Scale Miners Association of Ghana, led by President Michael Peprah, has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of enabling illegal mining activities in forest reserves and river bodies.

Peprah claims that influential figures within the Akufo-Addo government are backing illegal miners, contributing to the devastation of Ghana's environment, particularly the pollution of rivers.



He expressed frustration over the use of chanfan machines in rivers for gold mining and called for a ban on them.

Peprah also alleged that some illegal miners receive military protection, undermining efforts to combat illegal mining, and urged politicians to disengage from these activities.



