NPP best suited to review Free SHS policy - Eduwatch director

Kofi Asare

Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch), suggests that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is most suited to undertake a review of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy.

He argues that due to the policy's status as the flagship program of the party and its politicization, any attempt by successive governments to evaluate it might be perceived as undermining the policy's integrity.



Speaking at the second edition of JoyNews’ Ghana Connect Townhall Meeting in the Ashanti region on March 26, Mr. Asare emphasized the importance of promptly reviewing the policy. He believes such action would demonstrate the government's commitment to enhancing the policy in response to challenges, thus earning favor among Ghanaians.

Mr. Asare pointed out that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has refrained from advocating for an extensive review, possibly recognizing the sensitivity surrounding the issue of free education. Instead, their proposals have centered on incorporating private schools without addressing deeper issues like financial contributions from families.



He expressed satisfaction with the government's commitment to review the Free SHS policy, as indicated in the January report of the IMF, affirming that the current administration is well-positioned to initiate the process.