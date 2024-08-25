NPP blasts NDC for engaging in ‘Copyfesto’

Dennis Miracle Aboagye

Source: Classfmonline

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the Dr. Bawumia 2024 campaign, criticized the NDC's manifesto launch on August 24, 2024, as a "COPYFESTO." He claimed the NDC copied policies from the NPP’s previous manifestos, sparking debate over the originality of their proposals.





