NPP celebrates Bawumia today with nationwide events

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Daily Guide

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s Presidential Candidate, turns 61 today, October 7, 2024.

The party is marking his birthday with nationwide celebrations, including mosque prayers, church services, and various activities.



Born in Tamale, Dr. Bawumia has a strong academic and professional background, including a Ph.D. in Economics and experience as a lecturer and banker.

His political career began in 2008 as Nana Akufo-Addo’s running mate, eventually becoming Vice President in 2017.



Known for spearheading Ghana’s digitalization agenda, he now leads the NPP into the 2024 elections after winning the party’s primaries.



