NPP clearly has no solution to Cedi’s woes – Adongo

Isaac Adongo

Source: 3news

Bolgatanga Central MP Isaac Adongo has criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for lacking solutions to strengthen the Ghanaian Cedi, predicting it will soon reach 17 Cedis per Dollar.

Adongo claimed that the NPP government has no effective plan to address the Cedi’s depreciation, causing significant losses for businesses.

In contrast, Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam reported some stabilization, citing recent improvements and measures by the Bank of Ghana to manage the currency’s fluctuations.



