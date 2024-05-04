NPP commends Dampare for effective policing in Ejisu by-election

Dr George Akuffo Dampare

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has extended praise to Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for the exemplary conduct of police personnel during the recent Ejisu by-election.

In an official statement issued on May 2 and endorsed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Koduah Frimpong, the NPP commended Dr. Dampare's leadership in overseeing the security operations throughout the electoral process.



"We applaud the Inspector General of Police and the Ghana Police Service for their exceptional dedication, professionalism, and diligence during and after the election," affirmed the NPP’s statement.



The by-election, held on April 30, was prompted by the unfortunate demise of the late Member of Parliament for the constituency and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah, on March 7.



NPP candidate, lawyer Kwabena Boateng, secured victory with 27,782 votes, representing 55.8% of the total valid votes cast in Tuesday's by-election.

Coming in a close second was independent parliamentary candidate Ing. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, garnering 21,543 votes, constituting 43.3% of the ballots.



The NPP credited its triumph not only to the support of the electorate but also to the professionalism and commitment displayed by the police officers deployed under the guidance of Inspector-General Dampare.



The party underscored the significance of upholding peace and order during electoral processes and commended the police force for their pivotal role in ensuring a tranquil and successful by-election.