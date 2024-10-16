News

NPP confident of winning 14 Parliamentary seats in Central Region, eyes Presidential Victory

SeatScreenshot 2024 10 16 095229.png They projected a 55% win for the NPP

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is confident of winning 14 out of 23 parliamentary seats in Ghana’s Central Region in the upcoming December 7th general elections, according to the party’s Central Regional Women’s Organizer, Madam Charlotte Adwoa Antwi.

She cited data that suggests the NPP will secure both the presidential and parliamentary victories in the region.

During a regional women’s conference, she urged women to support the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to ensure his election success.

NPP Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Antoinette Tsibo-Darko, projected a 55% win for the NPP, praising the government's regional development efforts.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com