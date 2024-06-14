News

News
NPP denies busing students to Bawumia’s Youth Connect event in Kumasi

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied allegations by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it bused senior high school students to a Youth Connect event during Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's visit to Kumasi Jubilee Park.

The NDC criticized the Education Minister and school authorities for allowing students to attend the political event.

However, NPP's Ashanti Regional Director of Communications, Paul Kwabena Yandoh, stated that the students' presence was coincidental, as many day students were returning home from nearby schools and were naturally drawn to the event.

