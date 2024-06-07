NPP government was over ambitious – Party General Secretary

Justin Kodua Frimpong, NPP's General Secretary

Source: Angel Online

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has attributed the current government's challenges post-COVID-19 to over-optimistic economic growth expectations, which led to substantial investments. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly halted these expectations, disrupting key policies such as road infrastructure projects, investments in the health sector, and the Agenda 111 initiative.





