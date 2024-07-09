News

NPP grassroots is peeved; ensure you win their love back – Ken Agyapong to NPP

KEN AGYAPONGGGG.png Kennedy Agyapong

Tue, 9 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has urged the NPP leadership to reconcile with disgruntled party members.

Agyapong highlighted the importance of addressing grassroots discontent and preventing voter apathy. He suggested that party appointees who have caused dissatisfaction should apologize and engage with the grassroots.

Advocating for a door-to-door, room-to-room campaign approach, he stressed the need for respect and unity within the party to achieve their goal of breaking the "eight."

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
