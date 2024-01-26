NPP has demonstrated that they are not a better alternative – Kofi Amoabeng

Kofi Amoabeng

The former Chief Executive Officer for UT Bank and UT Holdings, Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (RTD) has stated that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has demonstrated that they are not better in governance of the nation.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, the retired Captain stated that Ghanaians had high hopes in the NPP but they have disappointed the nation.



According to him, questions on rating the performance of a sitting government are sensitive ones however he does not fear answering them.



“I think one thing most Ghanaians say and I agree with them is that we had high hopes for the NPP. Because we thought at the time that the NDC had disappointed us and of course it is easy to narrate all the problems that we were going through at the time.

“But certainly, the NPP has shown that they are not a better alternative and it is even worse. Because we say because they took your bank, forget it. As for my bank it is gone and if it doesn’t come to me myself I am waiting for my death. At 72 you don’t have much time to live,” Mr. Amoateng stated.



He stated that some people felt the cost of living in 2016 was bad but he did not feel it.