NPP has no moral right to seek re-election – Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change and former Trades Minister, has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stating they lack the moral right to continue governing Ghana.

In an interview with social media influencer Kwadwo Sheldon, Kyerematen blamed the NPP for the country's current challenges.

He stressed that great leaders, not great parties, are key to national success and urged Ghanaians to vote for him in the December 7, 2024 elections to fix the problems created by the NPP and implement his visionary plans for the nation.



