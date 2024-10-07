NPP has outperformed NDC in every aspect over the last 8 years – Asenso Boakye

Francis Asenso-Boakye speaking after the NPP’s Bantama Big Walk 2024 event

Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has urged Ghanaians, especially in the Ashanti Region, to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7, 2024 elections to continue crucial road and infrastructure projects.

Speaking after the NPP’s Bantama Big Walk 2024 event, he emphasized the NPP's superior record in infrastructure, claiming nearly 14,000 kilometers of roads constructed under the current administration compared to about 4,636 kilometers by the NDC.

Asenso-Boakye also endorsed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, highlighting his proactive policies and commitment to effective leadership.



