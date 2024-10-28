NPP holding Parliament to ransom with its selfish interests – Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Former Adentan MP and NPP member, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has criticized the NPP’s leadership over their approach to recent parliamentary conflicts, saying they are “sidestepping leadership” by turning to the courts rather than being transparent.

He noted that MPs Kwadwo Asante and Cynthia Morrison, who crossed party lines, automatically lost NPP membership per the party’s constitution, and shouldn't represent the NPP in Parliament.

He also argued Fomena MP Andrew Amoako’s seat should be declared vacant, as he rejoined NPP after being elected as an independent, emphasizing no formal notice is needed to validate these membership changes.



Read full article