NPP is committed to constructing Cape Coast Airport — Dr Bawumia reaffirms

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during his visit to Cape Coast

Source: GNA

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP's Vice President and Presidential candidate, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to establishing the Cape Coast Cargo Airport.

President Akufo-Addo's discussions in South Korea included the airport project.



Bawumia assures that the airport plan is concrete, with feasibility studies completed to select a suitable site. He emphasizes the airport's importance for tourism and regional development.

During his visit to Cape Coast, traders and residents warmly received him, with some referring to him as the "Digital Wizard" and expressing confidence in his leadership.



Read full article