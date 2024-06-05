News

NPP is committed to constructing Cape Coast Airport – Dr Bawumia reaffirms

Bawumia Crhc Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia addressing the Central Regional House of Chiefs

Wed, 5 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and NPP presidential candidate, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to establishing a Cargo Airport in Cape Coast.

He revealed that President Akufo-Addo visited South Korea to discuss the project. Bawumia emphasised that the airport plan is advancing, with feasibility studies completed to identify a suitable site.

During a visit to the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Bawumia highlighted the airport's potential to boost tourism and economic growth, forming a crucial link with Accra and Kumasi.

His visit to Cape Coast was warmly received by traders and locals, who hailed him as a visionary leader.

