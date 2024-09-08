News

NPP manifesto reflects Bawumia’s credibility and integrity says Dr Bannor

BawumiaaaScreenshot 2024 09 08 041600.png Bannor expressed confidence in Bawumia's ability to implement these plans effectively

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Dr. Frank Bannor of the Danquah Institute praised the NPP's 2024 manifesto as a key development blueprint for Ghana, reflecting Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s integrity and dedication.

In a France24 interview, Bannor highlighted Bawumia's track record in financial reforms and digitalization, noting that his ethical leadership and clear vision are crucial for tackling corruption and fostering economic growth.

The manifesto proposes policies to improve revenue and foster public-private partnerships, aiming to address Ghana's pressing issues.

Bannor expressed confidence in Bawumia's ability to implement these plans effectively.

Source: www.asaaseradio.com