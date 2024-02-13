NPP opens nomination for Sunyani East parliamentary primary

New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Nominations for the Sunyani East Constituency Parliamentary primaries have been opened by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its members.

The nomination period will begin on Wednesday, February 14, and end on Saturday, February 17.



NPP's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, stated that the nomination forms would cost GH¢3,000 and have a filing fee of GH¢35,000 which is nonrefundable.



However, Women, Youth, and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) who aspire to run for higher political offices will receive a 50% rebate on the filing fees, which means they will pay a non-refundable fee of GHC 17,500.00.



Additionally, all aspiring parliamentary candidates, except for the sitting Member of Parliament, are expected to pay a Party Development Fee of GHC 40,000.00.

The party warned that no aspiring parliamentary candidate would be denied access to purchasing Nomination Forms.



