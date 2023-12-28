NPP parliamentary race: Joy will surely come - Nana Akomea Jnr assures Fanteakwa South constituents

Nana Akomea Jnr (right) submitting his nomination forms to constituency executives

Source: Isaac Amoah-Asare, Contributor

Nana Akomea Jnr has officially filed his nomination forms to contest the NPP's parliamentary primaries in the Fanteakwa South constituency of the Eastern region.

Speaking to the media after filing at Osino, the astute NPP communicator emphasized his commitment to the development and well-being of constituents.



He mentioned plans to deal with youth unemployment, improving agriculture, and infrastructure development as his core objectives.



Nana Akomea Jnr indicated that he has been a frontliner as far as education in the area is concerned as he has supported in many ways over the past years.



He, therefore, called on delegates to choose him to lead the party to help raise the confidence in the NPP as most people are currently not happy with the current leadership.



Nana Akomea Jnr was accompanied by some party delegates and supporters and was received by constituency executives.



"Dear Delegates and my beloved Elephant Family of Fanteakwa South Constituency,

It is with great honor and a high spirit of optimism that I announce to you that I have successfully filed my nomination to contest the upcoming Parliamentary Primaries to represent the interest of the good people of Fanteakwa South in Parliament".



"This all-important milestone has repositioned us on a path to join hands and rebuild, reenergize, and reignite the love, unity, and passion for our party.



We are again presented with an opportunity to redefine and reshape the future of our young men and women by making deliberate investments in their development and creating opportunities for all. The time has come to enhance the welfare and well-being of the senior citizens of our party and to reward them for their years of service and sacrifice to the party".



"We have to urgently and aggressively pursue an agenda of massive infrastructural drive in the area of Telecommunications, roads, education, health care, sports, and other lagging areas of our society"



"I have over the years demonstrated beyond doubt that I possess the wherewithal, the commitment, and the capacity to deliver to the good people of Fanteakwa South their fair share of the national cake. I have remained loyal to you when I served you as a Polling station executive and a Constituency Executive and I would be humbled to have the privilege of serving you as your Member of Parliament".



"I therefore call on all of you my friends to join me on this onerous yet crucial journey to serve your interest and to be your voice in the next Parliament of our Republic. I have every confidence that with your support and with God Almighty on our side, the long-awaited Joy will surely come!!".