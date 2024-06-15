NPP picks NAPO as Bawumia's Running Mate for 2024 Elections

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially selected Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as NAPO, as the running mate for their presidential candidate, Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

This decision followed a crucial meeting held by the party's top hierarchy prior to Bawumia’s Ashanti regional tour.



Dr. Opoku Prempeh, the current Member of Parliament for Manhyia North and Minister for Energy, emerged as the preferred choice after careful consideration of various factors.



The party leadership emphasized Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s significant contributions and strong grassroots support within the NPP. His influence in the pro-Akan regions, particularly Ashanti, Ahafo, and Bono, was also a key factor in the decision.

A top national executive member of the NPP, who is part of Bawumia’s campaign team, disclosed this information to journalists from Hot FM in Accra.



The NPP plans to officially unveil Dr. Opoku Prempeh in the coming days to kickstart the main campaign.



The announcement marks a strategic move by the party as it gears up for the upcoming elections, aiming to leverage Dr. Opoku Prempeh's strengths and regional influence to secure victory.



Read full article