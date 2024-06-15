News

News
NPP picks NAPO as Bawumia's Running Mate for 2024 Elections

NAPO Vicee.jpeg Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Sat, 15 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially selected Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as NAPO, as the running mate for their presidential candidate, Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

