NPP pledges to implement the Affirmative Action Act

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The NPP, led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to promote gender equality and empower women in education, business, and healthcare.

Key promises include ensuring equal scholarships for women, creating a Women’s Trade Empowerment Fund, and improving maternal healthcare.



The party also plans to enforce sexual harassment laws, establish daycare centers near workplaces, and launch a women in diplomacy program to boost female leadership.

These initiatives aim to create a more inclusive and equitable society for all Ghanaians.



