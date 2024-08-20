News

NPP pledges to implement the Affirmative Action Act

Screenshot 2024 08 20 072553.png Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The NPP, led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to promote gender equality and empower women in education, business, and healthcare.

Key promises include ensuring equal scholarships for women, creating a Women’s Trade Empowerment Fund, and improving maternal healthcare.

The party also plans to enforce sexual harassment laws, establish daycare centers near workplaces, and launch a women in diplomacy program to boost female leadership.

These initiatives aim to create a more inclusive and equitable society for all Ghanaians.

Source: starrfm.com.gh