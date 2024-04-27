NPP poised to win back Adenta seat this time - Kwasi Obeng-Fosu

Kwasi Obeng-Fosu

A failed parliamentary hopeful for Adenta Constituency of the Greater Accra Region in the December 2023 primaries on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, has been seen in a viral video calling on all his supporters to put the party’s interest first and above any personal or individual interest so they can unite to win back the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

At a gathering of mostly his communication team members where he thanked them for their loyalty and support before, during and after the primaries even though it did not go their way, he touched on the unfortunate event on the voting day where some of his key supporters were attacked by hired thugs without provocation and vehemently condemned that barbaric act whilst sympathizing with all who were affected and sustained any form of injury.



“Having observed the demeanour of our opponents, I wish to state that, those who are sitting at home and expecting an apology from the party for that traumatic experience on the day of the election should bury their desire.



“We owe it as a duty to the party not to let the party down so let’s all go out and work for our great party NPP,” he said.

“We were not lucky this time but I plead with you all, the primaries are over and we have a candidate so let’s stop the attacks on the platforms and grant the party's candidate the peace of mind to lead and work for that’s what we would have expected of them if we had won,” he added.



“The difference between us and the NDC is above 14,000 votes, if we fail to clear this and annex the seat this year then it means the gap is going to be widened turning our constituency into an NDC stronghold so I still stand by my message that winning the Adentan seat for NPP is my priority now or else we all lose out totally even in the future," Mr Kwasi Obeng-Fosu disclosed this in the viral video.