NPP primaries: Bantama residents root for Asenso-Boakye

MP for Bantama Constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye

Source: Kwame Ansah, Contributor

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have pledged overwhelming support for Member of Parliament (MP) Francis Asenso-Boakye in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Expressing confidence in the lawmaker, these delegates have commended Asenso-Boakye for his commendable performance since assuming the role of MP in 2020.



Videos circulating show the delegates appreciating his contributions to infrastructure development, education, and security.



“If we were to vote in development, then it is Asenso Boakye that we need to vote for because he has done so well for us. So if you say you want to vote against him, what are you going to expect from the other person,” one Puncho said.



Another resident also said, “Asenso-Boakye has been magnificent in the discharge of his duties, and we shouldn’t focus on money for electing anyone against him. So I want to plead with the NPP delegates to vote for him. So he can continue the good works he is doing.”

Sarah, a resident in Bantama said, “I think it is my view that "Asenso should be allowed to go again. So I want to advise the delegates not to follow money and vote against him. That will be detrimental to the development of the constituency”



The NPP is set to conduct parliamentary candidate elections on Saturday, January 27, covering approximately 110 constituencies, including Bantama. Asenso-Boakye faces competition from Ralph Agyapong, brother of Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



Despite the competitive field, the constituency delegates have expressed their determination to retain Asenso-Boakye as their preferred candidate as MP for Bantama.