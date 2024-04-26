NPP progressing on schedule in choosing Bawumia's running mate – Campaign Spokesperson

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s Campaign, has affirmed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is proceeding according to plan in selecting its running mate.

Aboagye disclosed that Bawumia has a definite preference for his running mate, addressing concerns about potential delays and the need for transparency in the selection process.



During an interview on Citi FM, Mr Aboagye assured that the party is adhering to its internal timeline and could announce the running mate at any time.

"We are very much within the timeline. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was elected barely six months ago and so we still have time. If you recall, his nomination in 2008 was done somewhere in August. So, for us in the NPP, we are very much within our timelines. It can be tomorrow, it can be next week it can be next month, it can be three days from now. The flagbearer at this point is very clear in his mind who his running mate is going to be and when he is ready, he is going to announce that," he said.