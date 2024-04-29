NPP's National Chairman commits to resolving internal conflicts ahead of 2024 elections

Stephen Ntim, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party

Stephen Ntim, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged to tackle internal party conflicts ahead of the December elections.

Recent disputes within the party, leading to some members contesting as independent candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections, have stirred discontent among party members.



Addressing supporters at a rally in Ejisu on Sunday, April 28, Ntim assured that steps would be taken to resolve these issues for the sake of party unity.



“We cannot afford to have independent candidatures disrupt our party,” Ntim emphasized, urging voters to support the NPP’s Kwabena Boateng.



Hundreds of party loyalists gathered in Ejisu and other locations for final campaign events before the April 30 polls.



President Akufo-Addo, also campaigning in Ejisu, rebuked former NPP MP Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, now running as an independent candidate, dismissing his claims of election rigging.

Aduomi, once part of the NPP, accused the party of using intimidating tactics to secure victory in the upcoming by-election.



President Akufo-Addo questioned the fairness of Aduomi's accusations, citing his previous electoral successes under the NPP banner.



He also voiced concerns about hidden influences on Aduomi's campaign, suggesting undisclosed entities were vying to seize the seat from the NPP.



Tuesday’s by-election, the third in nearly a year, was prompted by the passing of incumbent MP John Ampontuah Kumah after a brief illness.