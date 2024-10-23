News

NPP’s Oti Etuoso descend on Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah,

OsusuScreenshot 2024 10 23 082433.png Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

During a heated interview on Angel FM, NPP member Oti Etuoso harshly criticized Rev. Owusu Bempah, leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International.

Speaking to host Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, Etuoso labeled Bempah a "fraudulent religious leader," citing past controversies, including alleged threats against Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare and Afrifa.

He condemned Bempah’s threats towards journalists and public figures, asserting that such behavior is unacceptable.

Despite attempts to calm him, Etuoso used strong language and warned that he would leave the interview if silenced.

