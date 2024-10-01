NPP’s claims of Togolese voters misleading and unfair -Nana Yaa Jantuah

Nana Yaa Jantuah

Nana Yaa Jantuah, former Director of Public Relations at the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Jean Mensa for their stance on the voters’ register.

Speaking on Kingdom FM, she recalled how Nana Akufo-Addo previously condemned the register while in opposition, calling for an audit.



Jantuah expressed disbelief at the NPP's shift in narrative, now denying the National Democratic Congress (NDC) similar concerns.

She also challenged the NPP's claims about Togolese voting in the Volta Region, arguing it misrepresents the local demographics.



