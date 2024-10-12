News

NPP’s suspends Northern Regional Nasara Cordinato

IMG 3360.jpeg Fatawu’s suspension will remain in effect

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: MyNews GH

Adam Abdul Fatawu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nasara Coordinator for Northern Ghana, has been suspended following a public outburst that allegedly damaged the party’s image.

A letter, now circulating on social media, outlined the party's concerns and noted that the matter has been referred to the regional disciplinary committee for further review.

Fatawu’s suspension will remain in effect until the committee reaches a decision.

Source: MyNews GH