NPP’s suspends Northern Regional Nasara Cordinato

Source: MyNews GH

Adam Abdul Fatawu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nasara Coordinator for Northern Ghana, has been suspended following a public outburst that allegedly damaged the party’s image.

A letter, now circulating on social media, outlined the party's concerns and noted that the matter has been referred to the regional disciplinary committee for further review.

Fatawu’s suspension will remain in effect until the committee reaches a decision.



