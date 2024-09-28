News

NPP set to control majority in Parliament – latest Outcomes International research reveals

ParliamentScreenshot 2024 09 28 075927.png The NPP is projected to win 52% of parliamentary seats

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A recent poll by Outcomes International suggests that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is poised to secure more parliamentary seats than the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming general elections.

The NPP is projected to win 52% of parliamentary seats, approximately 144 out of 276, while the NDC is expected to secure 36%, translating to 99 seats.

The survey, conducted from August 15 to September 15, 2024, involved a representative sample of registered voters, indicating that 52% of respondents favor NPP candidates and 36% favor NDC candidates, with 7% indicating they will vote for none and 5% for other parties.

