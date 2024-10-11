NPP supporters jostle for Alan’s T-shirts at Adansi-Asokwa

Voters expressed admiration for Kyerematen’s contributions

As the December 7 election nears, political parties are ramping up campaigns, especially in the Ashanti Region.

During an NPP mini-rally at Adansi-Asokwa, some supporters left to meet independent candidate Alan Kyerematen, requesting his t-shirts and wearing them over their NPP shirts.



Kyerematen, who left the NPP due to unfair treatment, is touring 350 communities to gather support as leader of the Movement for Change, receiving warm welcomes from residents in places like Fomena.



