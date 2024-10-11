News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

NPP supporters jostle for Alan’s T-shirts at Adansi-Asokwa

AlaWhatsApp Image 2024 10 11 At 10.jpeg Voters expressed admiration for Kyerematen’s contributions

Fri, 11 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

As the December 7 election nears, political parties are ramping up campaigns, especially in the Ashanti Region.

During an NPP mini-rally at Adansi-Asokwa, some supporters left to meet independent candidate Alan Kyerematen, requesting his t-shirts and wearing them over their NPP shirts.

Voters expressed admiration for Kyerematen’s contributions, with some considering splitting their votes in his favor.

Kyerematen, who left the NPP due to unfair treatment, is touring 350 communities to gather support as leader of the Movement for Change, receiving warm welcomes from residents in places like Fomena.

Read full article

Source: 3news