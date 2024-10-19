NPP suspends Awutu Senya West Communications Director over Bawumia visit critique

Menu ›
Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: Metro TV Online
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended Ephraim Aidoo, its communications director for the Awutu Senya West Constituency, following his comments during a live radio interview.
Aidoo reportedly compared the turnout for a visit by the party's presidential candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, unfavorably to a recent event led by NDC MP Gizella Tetteh.
The NPP deemed his remarks as a public betrayal and has removed him from his position, citing a failure to organize party members effectively.
