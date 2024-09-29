News

NPP suspends Executive for supporting Independent Candidate

NPPScreenshot 2024 09 29 091711.png New Patriotic Party

Sun, 29 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended Yaw Binkoni, a Polling Station Executive in the Wulensi Constituency, for supporting an Independent Parliamentary Candidate.

The suspension, effective immediately, was announced in a formal statement citing Binkoni’s actions as a breach of Article 3(9)(1) of the NPP Constitution, which prohibits members from backing independent or rival candidates.

The party emphasized that his actions undermined the principles of loyalty and discipline expected from members, as stated in Article 3(5)(A)(1) of the party’s constitution.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com