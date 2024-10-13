NPP switches to panic mode as KOD’s caravan campaign sweeps Central Region

The NPP has responded with claims of defections from the Movement for Change

Kwame Owusu Danso (KOD), the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Afrafranto Alliance, has brought new energy to the Movement for Change’s campaign in Ghana’s Central Region.

KOD’s dynamic approach has resonated particularly well with the youth, as he promotes Alan Kyerematen’s 10-point plan for youth empowerment under the Great Transformational Plan (GTP).



His engagements in towns like Mankesim, Winneba, and Swedru have sparked enthusiasm, with many residents expressing hope for real change.

The NPP has responded with claims of defections from the Movement for Change, but local observers dismiss them as desperate tactics.



