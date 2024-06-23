News

News
NPP to boycott all Media General platforms over unfair treatment of Bawumia

Bawumia Accountable .png Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Sun, 23 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused Media General platforms of bias and unfair treatment towards their presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and party officials.

