NPP to choose female running mate for 2024 election - Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie

A vociferous man of God, Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has revealed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will settle on a female as its running mate for the 2024 General elections.

Speaking on Ghana Kasa morning show on Kasapa FM/Agoo TV, Prophet Nigel Gaisie indicated that he sees that the NPP will settle on a fair young lady to partner the flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



He mentioned that during his 31st December all-night prophecy, he saw John Mahama settling on a female as a running mate. Moreso, he still sees the ruling party also charting the same path.

“For the past months, I used to see somebody from the church, I was seeing a man from the church but within the past two to three days, there has been a shift. I see a younger female. There is a possibility of them settling on a younger female as running mate” he revealed.