NPP to electrify Takoradi with ‘John The Baptist’ walk

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold a major event in Takoradi on Sunday, August 18, 2024, featuring a 'John the Baptist' walk as part of their manifesto launch activities.

The walk will start at Fijai Junction and end at Effiakuma Astro Turf, aimed at energizing supporters ahead of the December elections.



The party's manifesto, dubbed the 'Victory Manifesto 2024,' will be unveiled at 2 p.m.

Key figures, including former President John Kufuor, President Nana Akufo-Addo, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will attend.



Enhanced security measures will be in place.



