News
NPP to meet Foreign Minister in a grand style at Kotoka Airport

ShirleyScreenshot 2024 10 28 045319.png Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: Daily Guide

Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is set to arrive in Ghana tomorrow after her election as Commonwealth Secretary-General, and her Anyaa Sowutuom constituents have planned a grand welcome.

The party has organized buses from four pickup points—Ablekuma Curve, Party Office, HON OT SPOT, and Anyaa Market—to transport supporters to the airport.

Buses depart at 7:00 am, and attendees are encouraged to wear party attire in celebration.

Ayorkor Botchwey’s new role is a milestone for Ghana, highlighting her dedication and leadership in foreign affairs, making her a respected figure both locally and internationally.

