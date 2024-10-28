NPP undermines Parliament by relying on Supreme Court – Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams, MP for Buem Constituency

Kofi Adams, MP for Buem Constituency and member of the NDC, has condemned the ruling NPP for relying on the Supreme Court to influence parliamentary decisions, arguing it undermines democracy in Ghana.

Speaking on Newsfile, he expressed that if the NPP had a majority, the NDC would have walked out to uphold democratic values.

Adams highlighted constitutional violations by the NPP and criticized Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin for taking issues to court instead of addressing them in parliament. He stressed the need for parliamentary oversight to maintain the integrity of Ghana’s democratic system.



