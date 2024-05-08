NPP urges Electoral Commission to resolve voter registration challenges

Evans Nimako

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to promptly resolve the issues encountered during the initial day of the limited voter registration exercise, expressing concern that unresolved challenges could lead to voter disenfranchisement if not swiftly addressed.

During the commencement of the 21-day voter registration period, reports emerged nationwide of various difficulties, notably machine malfunctions and network issues.



Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections and Research for the NPP, emphasized the importance of the EC taking necessary steps to ensure that all eligible individuals are registered by the end of the exercise.

"Today marks the first day, and it's crucial that the EC provides clarity on the situation. We cannot afford to have citizens traveling to registration centers only to face such challenges," Nimako stated. "The EC needs to address these issues promptly and communicate effectively with the public regarding the challenges being encountered."