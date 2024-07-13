NPP vetting committee approves four persons to contest Manhyia South primaries

New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Source: GNA

The NPP vetting committee has approved four candidates for the Manhyia South parliamentary primaries on July 14, 2024.

The candidates are Nana Owusu Afriyie Prempeh, Lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, Mr. Akwasi Coker Gyambibi, and Mr. James Owusu Boakye. Richmond Abban from the Manhyia South NPP office confirmed that a ballot for the candidates has been conducted.



Smith Danquah Buttey, NPP elections committee chairman, assured transparency and fairness in the election process.

The seat became vacant after incumbent MP Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh was nominated as running mate for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming elections.



