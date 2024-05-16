NPP vows to respect electoral outcome, ensure smooth transition if defeated

Henry Quartey

Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey, has reassured that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is firmly committed to ensuring a peaceful transition of power should they not win the upcoming general elections.

He emphasized that the party would adhere to the democratic process and respect the will of the people.



Quartey reiterated the NPP's stance on facilitating a smooth transfer of power if they do not secure victory in the forthcoming elections. He expressed confidence in the electorate's decision while acknowledging the importance of upholding the rule of law.

The Minister warned against any actions contrary to the prescribed democratic process, affirming that the law would be upheld and justice served without political bias. He emphasized that any individual found in violation of the law would face legal consequences, emphasizing the commitment to fair and impartial governance.