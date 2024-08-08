NPP wants Bawumia as President to cover up corruption, mismanagement – Mahama

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC presidential candidate, claims the NPP is pushing for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become President to evade accountability for corruption and mismanagement.

Mahama argues that Bawumia, having been Vice President under Akufo-Addo, cannot impartially investigate the current government's misconduct.



He urged Upper East Region voters to support the NDC to ensure corrupt officials face justice.

Mahama pledged to hold Akufo-Addo's government accountable for any criminal acts when he becomes President.



