NPP will win majority seats in 2024 Parliamentary election – Kodua

Justin Frimpong Kodua

Justin Kodua, NPP's General Secretary, is confident that the party will secure a majority in parliament after the 2024 elections.

He attributed this to the fair and transparent process of selecting parliamentary candidates, which pleased the people.



Kodua believed that listening to the people's needs and dealing fairly with aspirants has resolved potential issues, making it easier to sell the candidates to the electorate.

He expressed optimism that the party's arrangements will lead to winning a majority of seats in the next parliament.



Read full article