NPP would have victimized Kyerematen if he was corrupt – Odike

Odike On Alan Again.jpeg Akwasi Addai Odike

Wed, 26 Jun 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Akwasi Addai Odike, a Ghanaian businessman and politician, has defended the integrity of Independent presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen, stating that he is not corrupt and emphasizing that there have been no allegations of corruption against him.

Odike also suggested that if Kyerematen was corrupt, the NPP would have made it public knowledge.

In contrast, Kyerematen called on Ghanaians to reject both the NPP and the NDC in the upcoming 2024 general elections, presenting his "Great Transformational Plan (GTP)" as a blueprint for Ghana's economic transformation.

