NRM and URFG warn Electoral Commission and NPP against election manipulation

Jean Mensa Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

Two pressure groups, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the United Revolutionary Front of Ghana (URFG), have accused the Electoral Commission (EC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of attempting to undermine the integrity of the upcoming 2024 general elections.

They claim to have observed irregularities during the recent voter registration exercise, including the deployment of NPP agents posing as EC officials, registration of underage individuals, and unauthorized transfer of voters to NPP strongholds.

The groups have warned the EC against actions that could lead to chaos and urge opposition parties to unite to safeguard the democratic process.



