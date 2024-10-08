NSMQ 2024 Launched, Preliminary Stage Set To Kick-Off

CampusBuzz News

Source: NSMQ

The 2024 edition of the National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) was officially launched on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at the GNAT Hall in Accra. The Labone School Choir kicked off the event with a performance, and it was attended by notable figures such as Dr Kwaku Mensa-Bonsu, the Chairman of Primetime Limited, Ms Nana Akua Mensa-Bonsu, the Managing Director of Primetime Limited, Justice Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, and representatives from the Ghana Education Service (GES), GOIL PLC, Jupay Money Transfer, Pepsodent, and Prudential Life Insurance Ghana.



The balloting process was overseen by Mr Stephen Kwaku Owusu, the Deputy Director General (Management Services) at GES. Mr Samuel Adjor, the Associate Client Service Director for Primetime Limited, conducted the balloting and announced that a total of 157 schools will be participating in the 2024 edition of the National Championship.

This includes both schools returning to the competition and new participants such as Kofi Agyei SHTS, Presby SHS, Bompata, Adanwomase SHS, Sirigu Integrated SHS, and Serwaa Nyarko Girls SHS.



Read full article