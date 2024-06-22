NSS clarifies GH¢40 online enrolment activation fee for 2024/2025

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has clarified the GH¢40 fee required for prospective national service personnel to activate PIN codes for the 2024/2025 enrolment. This fee, which sparked public uproar following media reports, is not a new charge.

In a statement dated Friday, June 21, the NSS described the media publications as "twisted and skewed," clarifying that the GH¢40 fee is a long-standing requirement. Initially, this fee was deducted from the personnel's first-month allowances but was changed in 2015 to be paid prior to enrolment.



The NSS emphasized that the GH¢40 charge supports essential ICT infrastructure and services crucial for efficient operation. The fee breakdown includes GH¢10 for NSS electronic ID cards, GH¢10 for National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) dues, and GH¢20 for online services and NSS certificates.



The NSS urged the public to understand that this practice ensures the seamless functioning of the enrolment process.





