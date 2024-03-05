NSS deploys 13,516 trained teachers for service in basic and second-cycle schools

National Service Scheme (NSS)

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the deployment of 13,516 trained teachers, who graduated from accredited Colleges of Education, to fulfill their mandatory one-year national service in both basic and second-cycle schools across the nation.

To facilitate the process, service personnel in this category are urged to visit the NSS website at www.nss.gov.gh to confirm their placements.



Upon verification, individuals should proceed to the respective NSS Regional Secretariats to complete the registration process. The registration is scheduled to commence on Friday, March 8, 2024, at all designated centers.



The NSS encouraged all deployed trained teachers to accept their placements and promptly report to their assigned locations.

Below is the statement from the NSS:



